Joseph DeGrand
Luxemburg - Joseph L. DeGrand, 93, Sugarbush, died early Tuesday morning August 20, 2019 at his home. Friends may call 3:00 to 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at St. Thomas The Apostle Church (Sugarbush), 5930 Humboldt Road, Luxemburg, Wi. 54217. Closing parish prayer service 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue between 9:00 and 10:15 am on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the church. Funeral 10:30 am Monday at the church, with Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating and Cheryl Maricque assisting. Burial in St. Hubert Cemetery, Sugarbush.
