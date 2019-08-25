Services
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
Joseph DeGrand
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Thomas The Apostle Church (Sugarbush)
5930 Humboldt Road
Luxemburg, WI
Prayer Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Thomas The Apostle Church (Sugarbush)
5930 Humboldt Road
Luxemburg, WI
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Thomas The Apostle Church (Sugarbush)
5930 Humboldt Road
Luxemburg, WI
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas The Apostle Church (Sugarbush)
5930 Humboldt Road
Luxemburg, WI
Luxemburg - Joseph L. DeGrand, 93, Sugarbush, died early Tuesday morning August 20, 2019 at his home. He was born March 3, 1926 in Luxemburg to the late Louis J. and Mary L. (Van Loo) DeGrand. On October 25, 1950, Joe married Ione M. Everard at St. Francis De Paul Church in Duval. She preceded him in death on July 31, 1995. Friends may call 3:00 to 6:00 pm on Sunday, (Today) August 25, 2019, at St. Thomas The Apostle Church (Sugarbush), 5930 Humboldt Road, Luxemburg, Wi. 54217. Closing parish prayer service 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue between 9:00 and 10:15 am on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the church. Funeral 10:30 am Monday at the church, with Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating and Cheryl Maricque assisting. Burial in St. Hubert Cemetery, Sugarbush.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the DeGrand Family. www.mcmahonfh.com

As Joe would say: "Humor is God's Greatest Gift!"
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
