Joseph F. Schmatz



Joseph F. Schmatz, 86 of Rt. 2 Cato, passed away peacefully in his sleep June 8th, 2020. His wish was granted, he never had to leave his farm that he so loved. His love of his land, his horses, and cats kept him going right to his last day. He was born to Joseph and Mary Schmatz on Dec. 23, 1934. He had 6 siblings, Art, Betty, Marion, Franny, Anna and Bob. He enlisted in the USMC and was a very proud Korean War vet. After his military duties, he started a lifelong career of OTR trucking, all over the US. He had a passion for Harley's, Horses and a real green thumb with flowers. In his last years he enjoyed hanging out with his pony Pee Wee, his beloved cats Taylor Jane, Black Sabbath and Percey. They miss him. We might not have your ashes, we don't need your stuff, but we have great memories that they can't take from us! You are sadly missed by Sarah and Ronnie, Haley, Elizabeth, Alex (Kori) Dylan, Taylor and his little buddies Evan and Nolan and God child Maria. Sorry we couldn't fulfill your last wishes Gramps. Until we ride again Daddy… Love Sarah.



"God forbid I should go to a heaven where there are no horses."









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store