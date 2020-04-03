|
Joseph Fiala Jr.
Kewaunee - Joseph J. Fiala Jr., age 81 of Kewaunee died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after a more than 50 year battle with muscular dystrophy. He was born on February 9, 1939 in Kewaunee to the late Joseph Sr. and Oriel (Brandt) Fiala.
He graduated from Kewaunee High School with the class of 1957. After graduation, Joe served in the U. S. Navy from 1957 to 1960.
He married Jean Koudelka on November 11, 1961 at Holy Rosary Church.
Joe worked for Arnie Schroeder Construction and later for Kewaunee Engineering. He also worked for 30 years for Fiala's Fish Market.
He was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Parish, was one of the Original Founders of the Kewaunee Trap Club. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers. He enjoyed playing cards, reading and crossword puzzels.
Survivors include Jean, his wife of almost 59 years; four children: Joe III, of Covington, KY; Jill, John, Jason (Traci), Kewaunee; six grandchildren: Joshua; Sara; Jaycey; Reyann; Dekotah; Cora; four step-grandchildren: Chelsea; Taylor; Shawn; Owen Manley; four great grandchildren; one step-great grandchild and a sister-in-law: Ruth Koudelka.
He was preceded in death by one son: Jeffrey; his parents; a brother: Jim; a sister and brother-in-law: Judi and Bob Sandmeyer; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Edward Sr. and Adeline Koudelka and two brothers-in-law: Leonard and Edward Jr. Koudelka.
Due to current Corona Virus restrictions, a full funeral service will be announced and held when permitted.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Kewaunee Care Center for the care that they gave dad and Dale (Hokey) Berkovitz for his visits.
Go to www.buchananfh.com funeral home to send condolences and watch for updates in the schedule.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020