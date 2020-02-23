|
Joseph Frederick Sylvestre
Green Bay - Joseph Frederick Sylvestre, 73, died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born December 16, 1946, in Hancock, Michigan to Joseph and Kathleen (Mitchell) Sylvestre. After graduating from Houghton High School, Joe served his country in the U.S. Army. After his honorable discharge, Joe began a 32-year career with Michigan Bell, Wisconsin Bell, and AT&T, first as a lineman, working his way up to an engineer. He moved from the Upper Peninsula to Green Bay in 1987, and retired in 2007.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Christine (Steinbrecher) Sylvestre; four daughters, Kathleen (Tau) Apineru, Green Bay; Jeanne Sylvestre, Negaunee, MI; Julie (Bill) Christesen, Iron Mountain, MI; Melanie Sylvestre, at home; his step-children, Valerie Quigley, De Pere and Sean Quigley, Green Bay; 10 grandchildren, Brittany, Jacqueline, Zachary (Sally), Jessica (Joe), Kelly, Megan, Bridget, Daniel, Joe and Grace; 10 great-grandchildren, Haley, Sophia, Dustin, Declan, Emalyn, Mila, Landon, Lucas, Aislyn and Inari; a sister, Mary Jean (Bob) Daavettila, Chassell, MI: his father-in-law, Lloyd (significant other, Joann Terrien) Steinbrecher; brothers-in-law, Mark (Janet), Paul (Jennifer) and Gary (Lia) Steinbrecher; a sister-in-law, Susan Dreier; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, his parents, and his mother-in-law, Janice Steinbrecher.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Military Honors will conclude the services. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Houghton, Michigan. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020