Joseph G. Bouressa
Green Bay - Joseph G. Bouressa, 83, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 4; followed by a Wake Service at 7. Visitation will continue on Monday, August 5 at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The full obituary will be published at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 29 to July 30, 2019