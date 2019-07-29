Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Joseph G. Bouressa

Joseph G. Bouressa

Green Bay - Joseph G. Bouressa, 83, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 4; followed by a Wake Service at 7. Visitation will continue on Monday, August 5 at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 29 to July 30, 2019
