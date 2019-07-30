|
Joseph G. ("Tiner") Bouressa
Green Bay - Joseph G. ("Tiner") Bouressa passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by family. Joe was born in Kimberly, Wisconsin on September 30, 1935. He married Donelda "Donna" Hopfensperger on May 15, 1957, and they raised six children together.
Joe retired from Fort Howard Paper after 34 years. He was an Annunciation Boy Scout Leader, an avid fisherman and hunter, and he and Donna enjoyed many camping trips with their family and friends. After retirement, Joe and Donna traveled the United States and spent time with their nine grandchildren.
Joe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna; his children, Terri Bouressa (David Theisen), Amy Bouressa, Timothy Bouressa (Sheri), Alan Bouressa (Amy), Katey Smith (Gregory), and Joseph Bouressa (Jessie); and grandchildren, Saul Theisen (Dana Kernik-Theisen), Maria Theisen, Kari Bouressa (special friend, Clayton), Samantha Bouressa (fiancé, Andrew Jurczykowski), Cassandra Bouressa, Dominic Bouressa (special friend, Sarah), Sydney Bouressa, Ryan Smith and Jackson Smith.
He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Van Grinsven; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Guckenberger and Bonnie Hopfensperger; brothers-in-law, Carl Hopfensperger (Carolyn) and James Hopfensperger (Joyce); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Katherine Bouressa; his parents-in-law, Mathias and Valesca Hopfensperger; sister, Laverne Kaufman (Robert); brother, Donald Bouressa (Joyce); and brother-in-law, Lawrence Van Grinsven.
A special thank you to Unity Hospice who saw to Joe's care and comfort. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Unity Hospice or the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 4; followed by a Wake Service at 7. Visitation will continue on Monday, August 5 at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 30 to Aug. 4, 2019