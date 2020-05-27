|
Joseph Gerald Ignarski
Pulaski - Joseph (Jerry) Gerald Ignarski passed away on May 25,2020 at home. He was born September 13, 1934 to John and Helen(Wichlacz) Egnarski. He graduated from Pulaski High School. He worked at the White Elevator, Pulaski Chase Co-op and retired from Our Best Canning Company. He had a hobby of collecting cans to go to the casino and play the slots.
He married Mary Ann Baranowski on May 19, 1962, they just celebrated 58 years. Joe is survived by his wife Mary Ann and six children: Sharon (Jeff) Renel, Susan (Chad) VanHoff, Mike(Sarah), Scott (Tara), Mary Jo (Scott) Pederson and Pat(Angi). Nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Two brothers Gene (Sis) Egnarski and James (Geri) Egnarski, one sister-in-law Darlene Egnarski.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Helen, two brothers Donald and Roger. And his best buddy Luke (Dog).
The family extends a special thank you to Father Pat and Unity Hospice.
Per family wishes there will be no formal funeral services.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020