Joseph Gwidt
Tigerton - Joseph "Joe" Gwidt, 87, of Tigerton, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, at New Perspective Senior Living, Green Bay.
He was born August 22, 1932 in Wausau to Joseph and Bernice (Galecke) Gwidt. Joe was a graduate of Wausau East and received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1954 where he continued as an active member of the Wisconsin Pharmacy Association, Pharmacy Board of Visitors, Bascom Hill Society, and proudly supported scholarships for UW pharmacy students.
He was united in marriage on December 26, 1955 to Kathleen M. Murr at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Wausau. In 1960 the couple purchased Winkel's Drug Store and moved to Tigerton. They acquired Wittenberg's Moody Drug Store in 1969 and in 1987 added pharmacies in Adams and Friendship. The corporation was sold to James Radtke in 1992.
Joe's life was one of service. He commissioned with the Army Medical Service Corps and Army Reserve, and he was honorably discharged as Captain in 1965. During his years of practice, Joe served as pharmacy consultant to the former Tigerton Hospital, Stockbridge Clinic, and the Homme Home for the Aging. As a member and past president of the Tigerton Clinic, he was instrumental in the clinic's startup in 1975, serving as its project officer and clinic manager.
Joe was a preceptor for many UW pharmacy interns. He served as an Emergency Medical Technician for 20 years, Board of Education for the School District of Tigerton for 15 years, past president and member of the Tigerton Lions Club, Tigerton Advancement Association, and Knights of Columbus. Joe was a longtime member of St. Anthony's Church serving as lector, member of the parish council, and other parish groups. He was committed to his community and further served numerous Tigerton area organizations including Tigerton Housing, Historical Society, Shawano County Economic Development Company, Northeast Wisconsin Industry Council, and more. He proudly accepted a community service award in 1978.
Joe enjoyed visiting with family and friends. He loved to travel and spend winter months with Kathy at Siesta Village in Weslaco, Texas. He stayed active walking, jogging, golfing and cheering on the Packers and Badgers.
Joe and Kathy were blessed with a wonderful family to include six children, Janis (Matthew) Norem of Green Bay, Joy (Brad) Neville of Green Bay, Jay Gwidt (deceased), Jon (Betty) Gwidt of Hatley, Jeff (Kathy) Gwidt of Clintonville, and Jackie (Jim) White of Madison. He is further survived by 12 grandchildren: Joshua (Jackie), Caitlin, Sarah, Erik, Laura, Rachel (Dylan), Rebecca (Friend Joe), Mindy (Josh), Gregg (Brandi), Andrew (Friend Katie), Alyssa (Friend Glen), Alex, 8 great grandchildren: Alexander, Joseph, Wyatt, Ryker, Lucy, Myla, Maddux, Brynlee, his brother, Dave (Joyce) Gwidt, and many treasured family and friends.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Kathy, son Joseph "Jay" Gwidt, and great grandson, Blake Peters.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 28 at 11:00 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Tigerton with Rev. Matthew Settle officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 10:00 until the time of service. Military Honors will be provided at the church by members of the American Legion Post 239, Tigerton. Inurnment will be at a later date at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
The family wishes to thank New Perspective Senior Living, Bellin Health, and Unity Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be shared with St. Anthony's Catholic Church, the American Parkinson Disease Association, and Wisconsin Public Radio.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019