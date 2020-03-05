|
Joseph H. Mayer, 90, passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 1, 2020. He was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin on August 19, 1929 to the late Joseph P. and Marie (Gebhart) Mayer. Joe grew up on a dairy farm and was a graduate of Chilton High School. He served his country as a medic and pharmacy technician during the Korean Conflict. Following his service, Joe graduated with a B.S. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy.
Joe met the love of his life, Joan Batcheler, while working during the summer at the Alpine Resort in Egg Harbor. They were married on December 27, 1956 in Frankfurt, Michigan. After graduation from UW-Madison, Joe and Joan moved to Green Bay where they raised their family. Joe was a pharmacist for more than 35 years and was known for his ever-present smile and caring attitude. As the owner of Schweger Pharmacy Joe served clients working downtown, living in residential care facilities, and via delivery services. The Schweger Pharmacy soda fountain was loved by young and old alike especially the delicious ice cream milk shakes.
Joe was an active member of several professional and civic organizations, including the Brown County Pharmacist Association (Past President), Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin (Past Board Member), Green Bay Community Service Club (Past President), Kiwanis, and Wisconsin Alumni Association.
Family and friends were precious to Joe. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be dearly missed. Joe loved woodworking, gardening, photography, and baking bread and cookies. His German potato pancakes and "stack-ups" were family favorites. He and Joan were married for 58 years before she predeceased him 5 years earlier. They especially enjoyed family dinners, duplicate bridge, traveling, skiing, and volunteering at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. They were long time members of First United Methodist Church.
Joe is survived by his two children, Steven (Lisa) Mayer, Luxemburg, Wisconsin; and Sandie (Rick) Brundin, Stanfield, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Erik Mayer, Dallas, Texas; Kaitlyn (Ian) McQuistion, Seattle, Washington; Asharae (Tim) Kroll, Stanfield, North Carolina; Christian Brundin, Stanfield, North Carolina; two great grandchildren, Beckett and Emmeline Kroll, Stanfield, North Carolina; Sister-in-law, Irene Mayer, Green Bay, Wisconsin, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joan, and his three siblings Rose Yule, Paul Mayer, and Armella Dodson.
The family is grateful to the Mulberry staff at Woodside Lutheran Home for their compassionate and caring support of Joe over the past year. We cannot thank you enough. Condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on July 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe Street, Green Bay, Wisconsin, 54301. Visitation will be held beforehand at the church from 9 -10:30 a.m.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020