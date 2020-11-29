Joseph "Paul" Heney, age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday. November 27, 2020 in his home. Joseph was known by many names. To his softball buddies he was Pauly. To some he was J.P. To most of his friends he was Paul. However, he was most proud to be called Dad and Grandpa. He always had a smile on his face and would not be happy until you were smiling too.
Paul was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, an all-boys school that later came to be known as Premontre High School and Notre Dame Academy. He joined the United States Air Force at the age of 18 in 1952 and served honorably until he was discharged in 1956. Paul represented the US Air Force playing baseball around the world mostly in North Africa. Upon his Honorable Discharge from his military service, Paul was invited by several Major League Baseball Teams to their Training Camps for Tryouts, such as the Cleveland Indians, etc. He was employed by Green Bay Welding Supply for 19 years. Paul was the bar owner of JP's Lounge on Broadway and referred to himself as a "pretty good shot" in pool. Paul went on to work various jobs, but mostly loved his job with Brown County Library. He retired from the library after working over 20 years as a driver and maintenance worker. After retirement, he was a volunteer driver for the Red Cross for many years.
He enjoyed playing and watching all sports. Paul had a very successful AAA Fast Pitch career in Northeast Wisconsin, especially with the Benkowski Budweiser Fast Pitch Teams. While with Benkowski Budweiser they often made appearances in the World AAA Fast Pitch Classic at Sunset Park in Kimberly WI. In 1969 Paul was voted "Most Valuable Player" in AAA Fast Pitch of the Fox Valley. He often spoke about playing on the AAA Fast Pitch Softball team of Green Bay and in 1971 the team won the championship. His love of sports stayed with him throughout his life. Paul also played in various over 50 softball teams, including 13 years of coaching and playing with his beloved Slow Pitch Co-ed Team. When Paul was not playing, he was coaching. He also coached his son John's little league baseball team. In addition to his love for the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs; Paul was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. He became a season ticket holder in 1957 when Lambeau Field opened. He enjoyed taking his sons, daughter, and friends to the games.
Paul was born on September 17, 1934 to the late Michael James Heney and Ruth (Rhode) Heney. Paul is survived by his son, Steve Heney, from his first marriage to Lois (Cleereman) VanderPerron; daughter, Mary (Keith) Heney and son, John (Michelle) Heney, from his second marriage to Judith "Judy" (Dubois) Heney; step-children from his second marriage: Jean O'Connell, Dan (Julie) O'Connell, and Mike (Stephanie) O'Connell; sister, Joanne (John) Swietlik; brothers, Thomas (Paula) Heney and Dell Heney; grandchildren: Chelsea (William) Kocken, Alex Fish, Felicia Fish, Quinton Schuyler Jr., Briley Mehojah. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Michael J. Heney and Patrick Heney; sister, Helen (Heney) Allaire.
Friends and family may visit at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm with private funeral service to follow. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice for the care they have provided Paul. Also, a huge heartfelt thank you to Nicole Cork, for her excellent care and compassion.