Joseph J. Grzelak
Green Bay - Joseph John Grzelak, 89, of Green Bay died peacefully at home of natural causes with his loving wife and children at this side on July 13, 2020. He was born January 30, 1931 in Chicago to Joseph and Josephine (Molik) Grzelak and moved to Abrams, WI as a youngster.
On December 27, 1952, he married Rose Kielar and the couple settled in Green Bay. Joseph was employed at Wisconsin Concrete Products for 53 years and retired in 2004. He was a member of Saint Agnes Catholic Church. Joseph was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was truly dedicated to his wife and family.
Survivors are his wife Rose; six children, Dennis Grzelak, Patricia Grzelak, David (Mary) Grzelak, James (Melissa) Grzelak, Kathy Harrison and Joseph (Jane) Grzelak; seventeen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Theresa Bania; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, John, Bill and Stanley; and two sisters, Phyllis and Verna.
Visitation will be held at 10 am until 11 am on Friday, July 17 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth Street. Private family services will be held. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery in Pensaukee. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Joseph Grzelak's family and they will be forwarded on.
In lieu of flowers in Joe's memory, please donate to Eternal Word Television Network.