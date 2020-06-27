Joseph J. "Joe" Mathewson
Joseph J. "Joe" Mathewson

Beecher City - Joseph J. "Joe" Mathewson, 55, of Beecher City, IL, went home to be with our Lord and Savior after a courageous fight with Glioblastoma (Brain cancer) at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham, IL. Burial will be in Watson Cemetery in Watson, IL. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joe Mathewson Memorial c/o St. Mary's Church, 140 Auto Street, Clintonville, WI 54929. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
