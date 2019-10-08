|
Joseph Kowalski
Crivitz - Joseph (Joe/GPa) Kowalski, 78, passed away peacefully on his property up north, near the site where he spent countless hours hunting. God called him home while he was engaged in one of his favorite activities - making wood for winter - a chain saw in his hand, on October 3, 2019. He is now with his beloved wife, Karen, who passed away in 2015. Joe lived a full life - he enjoyed hunting, fishing, Packer football, and spending time with his family. He was a man of strong faith and conviction and was very loyal to his church and his family. He was a hard worker who was always ready to lend a hand to his family and friends. Joe retired after a long career as a machinist and moved full-time to his cabin in Crivitz three years ago.
Joe is survived by his five children, Rick (Kelly) Schultz, Pamela (John) Jacob, Dawn (Cam) Pollock, Fonda (John) Kowalski, and Brian (Jessica) Kowalski. He was a loving grandfather (GPa) to Amanda, Jennifer (Mat), David (Kelsey), Corey (Lauren), Diana (Ben, and Amber (Nate). He will be missed by his great-grandchildren Joe, Katie, and Bode. He was the brother of Evelyn (Jorge) Chavez and brother-in-law of Duane (Nancy) Gluth, Donna Wegner, and Fritz (Colleen) Gluth. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends - his good friend and neighbor, Dan Vania in particular. Friends and relatives may call at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 808 Henrietta Ave, Crivitz, WI, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10 until 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with Fr. Frederick Sserugga officiating. A reception will follow. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery in Morrison, WI. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Crivitz is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019