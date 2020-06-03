Joseph L. "Joe" Beckers
Joseph "Joe" L. Beckers

Green Bay - Joseph "Joe" L. Beckers, 62, Green Bay resident, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born on May 27, 1958 in Green Bay to the late Thomas and Joan (Broekman) Beckers. Joe was a graduate of Green Bay Southwest High School. After high school he served his country in the United States Air Force. On August 6, 2001 he married Julia Strnad in Green Bay. She preceded him in death on November 6, 2010. Joe was employed at Larson Canning and Allen Canning for many years, working his way up to the position of Plant Manager. He enjoyed working with the MJ McBride race team where he enjoyed making sure the car was in top racing condition and lending a hand in the pits. Joe liked the outdoors which included hobbies such as hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved making booyah and there better not be any bones in it! Joe was thoughtful and generous is so many ways. Whether it be helping to fix something, lend a listening ear or offering advice. Joe was always there for anybody.

He is survived by his children, Lindsay Beckers, Sarah (Mike) VandenAvond and Chris (Dawn) Tielens; grandchildren, Kyle, Trevor (Alexis), Evan, Calysta and Delavyn; special friend, Michelle Baumgart; sister, Sandy (Raymond) Reuter; brothers, Dan (Linda) Beckers and George (Nancy) Beckers; special little ones, Kyliah, Jr. and Jay; special family friend, Liz; his furry friends, Roxie, Karma and Bubba; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and spouse, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Beckers.

Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, a private memorial will be held. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

Joe's family would like to thank Dan and Johnny for all the help around the house they gave. A special thank you to his neighbor, Jerry for being there whenever he was needed. A heartfelt thank you to the staff, doctors and nurses of UW-Madison University Hospital for the exceptional care and compassion that was given.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
