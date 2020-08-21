Joseph L. KispertGreen Bay - Joseph Lloyd Kispert left this world on August 18th, 2020. He left behind scores of people who will remember him for his affable and giving spirit and his great sense of humor. Joe never said no to an invitation for help. Joe knew the Lord and is most assuredly in Heaven this day. He was a lifelong resident in the Green Bay Area having been born here February 23rd, 1965. He will no doubt be remembered by the many kids he taught while serving as a teacher at Green Bay Christian School and by those he ministered to at Cornerstone Church in prior years. Following his years in teaching, Joe worked as a support services specialist to local families. His most recent years were at Innovative Services where he positively impacted the lives of his many coworkers and clients alike. Joe loved geocaching and a good cup of coffee. He enjoyed his visits to community coffee shops, visits with his friends, and his trips with family to Door County. Joe's playtime with Niko the cat and his tinkering with all things technical were also joys in his life.Joseph is survived by his mother: Rosemary, his brother: Mike, his Uncle Tom. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by one uncle: James "Jim" Kispert.Gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Willebrord Catholic Church, 209 S. Adams Street. A Prayer Service will be held at 1:30 P.M. with Rev. Andrew Cribben O.Praem. . DUE TO THE COVID-19 CONCERNS, THE CHURCH RESPECTFULLY ASKS ALL ATTENDING THE VISITATION to PLEASE BRING AND WEAR A MASK BEFORE ENTERING THE BUILDING AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING AT ALL TIMES. Burial at Allouez Catholic Cemetery.The family would like to offer a special thank you to the first responders and all of the medical personnel at Aurora BayCare Medical Center for all of their efforts. It's just that God had other plans and said "Come home good and faithful servant."Joseph always gave of himself in life and even in his death he is making a difference as he donated his organs and tissue to those in need and his memory will always live on.