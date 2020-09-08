Joseph Lade
Oconto - Joseph Paul Lade, 77, Oconto, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at The Bay at Oconto. Joseph was born January 15, 1943 in Oconto to the late Martin and Jane (Ward) Lade. He married Mildred Bartley and she preceded him in death on December 29, 1996. Joseph was a big Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed country music. He served his country in the US Army during Vietnam and was a member of VFW Post #5421 Louisville, KY.
Joseph is survived by a sister, Linda (Jerome) Kopp; a brother, Jerald (special friend Jan Behnke) Lade; close friend, Marlyn Edigener and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, form 1 to 3 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted 3 PM Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Craig Alwin officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery with Military Rites by all Oconto veteran organizations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net