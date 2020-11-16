Joseph M. BaetenChicago IL. - Joseph M. Baeten, 56, passed away in his sleep at home on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born on November 18, 1963, in Green Bay to Merlin and Patricia Baeten.Joe's life was in Chicago and he was employed at ACL Laboratories as a histologist for many years. Joe went to West De Pere High School, NWTC, and Marshfield Clinic's Histology Program.Joe loved bicycling in the sunshine, being outdoors, and going to the gym. He looked forward to his nights out with his large group of friends who all meant the world to him. He was blessed that his life was full of such wonderful people. Joe also loved to travel and dabble in the stock market. His only regret was selling Nvidia at $180.Joe is survived by three sisters, Lisa (Tom Merkel) Baeten, Marshfield; Cindy (Bruce) Kueper, De Pere; and Amy (Tom) Baeten, De Pere. Joe is further survived by nieces Tricia (Jeff) Barrette, De Pere, and Nicki (Ross) Davister, De Pere, and nephews Alec Baeten, Hollywood, CA, and Austin Baeten, Milwaukee, along with great nephews Mason and Levi and great niece Aria. In addition, Joe is survived by his beloved stepmother Joan Baeten.Joe was preceded in death by his parents.Due to COVID, the family will have a private service along with a celebration of Joe's life to be held next summer in Chicago. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements.In memory of Joe, consider an act of kindness toward another. Also, please raise a glass and toast to the life of such a kind and generous man.