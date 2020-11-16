1/1
Joseph M. Baeten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph M. Baeten

Chicago IL. - Joseph M. Baeten, 56, passed away in his sleep at home on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born on November 18, 1963, in Green Bay to Merlin and Patricia Baeten.

Joe's life was in Chicago and he was employed at ACL Laboratories as a histologist for many years. Joe went to West De Pere High School, NWTC, and Marshfield Clinic's Histology Program.

Joe loved bicycling in the sunshine, being outdoors, and going to the gym. He looked forward to his nights out with his large group of friends who all meant the world to him. He was blessed that his life was full of such wonderful people. Joe also loved to travel and dabble in the stock market. His only regret was selling Nvidia at $180.

Joe is survived by three sisters, Lisa (Tom Merkel) Baeten, Marshfield; Cindy (Bruce) Kueper, De Pere; and Amy (Tom) Baeten, De Pere. Joe is further survived by nieces Tricia (Jeff) Barrette, De Pere, and Nicki (Ross) Davister, De Pere, and nephews Alec Baeten, Hollywood, CA, and Austin Baeten, Milwaukee, along with great nephews Mason and Levi and great niece Aria. In addition, Joe is survived by his beloved stepmother Joan Baeten.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to COVID, the family will have a private service along with a celebration of Joe's life to be held next summer in Chicago. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements.

In memory of Joe, consider an act of kindness toward another. Also, please raise a glass and toast to the life of such a kind and generous man.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved