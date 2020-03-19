Services
Joseph M. O'Connell


1947 - 2020
Joseph M. O'Connell Obituary
Joseph M. O'Connell, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Bonita Springs, FL. He was born on October 25, 1947 in Buffalo, NY the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Moran) O'Connell. After high school Joseph continued his education and attended Door-Kewaunee Teacher's College. He was united in marriage to Mary Benedict on May 27, 1972. Their marriage was blessed with two sons. Joseph worked for the Howard- Suamico School District for over 40 years. He was a boat driver for the Waterboard Warriors for several years. He was an avid golfer, loved boating and enjoyed spending his winters in Estero, Florida with Mary.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Mary of 48 years, two sons, Jason and Jeremy (Gina) O'Connell all of Green Bay; five grandchildren: Jackson, Addyson, Alayna, Carson, and Cassie; two sisters: Helen Thielke and Margaret Lappin, one brother-in-law, Gary Gerber, and sister-in-law, Kathy O'Connell. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, in laws, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Maureen Gerber and brother, James O'Connell.

Services will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit the online obituary at www.NewcomerGreenBay.com for updated information.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Joanne's House in Bonita Springs for all their care, comfort, and support that was given to Joseph and the family during his stay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
