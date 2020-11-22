Joseph NickolaiPulaski - Joseph Nickolai, 39, Pulaski, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital as the result of a massive heart attack. The son of Rick Nickolai and Kathy Johnson (Bruce Watruba) was born November 25, 1980, and was a 1999 graduate of Pulaski High School.On July 14, 2012, he married the love of his life, Jillian Dudzik, at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski. The couple made their home in Pulaski. He had been employed at VSI Inc. in Green Bay for the past several years. JoJo was a social butterfly and had many friends. He enjoyed the Brewers and Packers, "blue smoothies", and a good round of golf.JoJo is survived by his wife, Jill, and was also special "Daddy JoJo" to Airia. He is further survived by his fur babies: Jiggy, Jozie, and Jerzie; his parents: Rick Nickolai, Green Bay, and Kathy (Bruce Watruba) Johnson, Mountain; two brothers: Brandon (Alicia) Nickolai, Howard, and Josh (Kelly) Nickolai, Pulaski; two step-brothers: Josh (Izana) Watruba, Luxemberg, and Travis (Alysia) Watruba, Tomahawk; nieces and nephews: Annyston, Lexi, Carson, and Grayson, Kayli, Callen and Langston.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Gary and Liz Dudzik, Pulaski; two sisters-in-law: Tia (Andrew) Schmidt, Milwaukee, and Shawn (Ethan) Berman, Howard, and a niece and nephew, Tiberious, and Adalind. He was also "Uncle Stupie" to Kylee and Charlee. JoJo is also survived by other relatives and many friends.Friends are invited to gather with the family Wednesday, November 25th from 12:00 noon - 2:00 pm at Assumption B.V.M. Church 119 East Pulaski Street, Pulaski. The funeral service will be celebrated at 2:00 pm, at the church, Fr. James Esser O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines so that everyone can be as safe as possible.Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Nickolai family.Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162The family would like to extend a special thank you to ER team at St. Mary's Hospital, especially nurse Jennifer; the ICU team at St. Mary's, and nurses Rachel and Melissa; and St. Vincent ICU staff and nurse, Kevin, and Dr. Manar Alshahrouri.