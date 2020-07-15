1/1
Joseph "Joe" Peerenboom
Joseph "Joe" Peerenboom

Green Bay - Joseph "Joe" Peerenboom, 67, of Green Bay, departed this life unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital.

Joe was born on December 9, 1952 in Green Bay son of the late Joseph and Helen (Sheffer) Peerenboom. Joe graduated from Green Bay East High School. He retired from Green Bay Public Schools as a Boiler Engineer. In his spare time Joe enjoyed buying and selling collectibles with his life long friend Dave. He loved animals but especially dogs. He enjoyed being active which included Martial Arts and nature walks.

He is survived by his two children: Christine (Scott Maxon) DeGroot, and Brian Peerenboom. Joe leaves two grandchildren: Cody and Austin DeGroot. He leaves a sister, Marilyn Peerenboom, along with two nieces, Melanie Thyes and Sara Peerenboom. Joe leaves his former wife and mother of his children: Darlene Mleziva along with other extended family.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations Funerals and Receptions, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay from 10 AM - 12 PM the time of visitation will end at 12 PM with a Sharing of Memories. Interment will be private.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
