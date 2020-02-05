Services
Joseph Vande Corput Obituary
Joseph Vande Corput

Seymour - Joseph T. Vande Corput, 91, of Seymour, passed away Sunday morning, February 2, 2020. He was born July 28, 1928, son of the late John and Adrianna (Vander Klindert) Vande Corput. On June 13, 1953, he was united in marriage to the late LaVerne G. (Biese) Vande Corput. Together they raised their six children.

Joseph's love for his family was truly his fuel to work hard and succeed in everything he did. Throughout Joe's life, his belief in Christ and hard work led to a successful career in farming as well as a strong foundation for his family to flourish. When he was not working on the farm, Joe spent much of his time outdoors due to his love and passion for hunting. However, at the end of the day, family was always most important to him. Time spent with each family member was always an opportunity to share a story from the past as well as to offer strength and support where needed. His inquisitive mind led to many enjoyable conversations with each of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that often ended with a few words of encouragement and wisdom.

Joe is survived by his children: Kenneth (Sarah) Vande Corput, Patty (Douglas) Karcz, Kathryn (Daniel) Cotey, Susan (Richard) Holewinski, Joseph (Rosie) Vande Corput and Thomas (Kimberly) Vande Corput. Jospeh is further survived by 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A private service and burial was held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church for the family on February 4, 2020.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
