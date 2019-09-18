|
Joseph Villagomez
Keshena - Joseph Paul "Joe" Villagomez, age 73, of Keshena, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Shawano.
A Funeral Mass will be held for Joe at 10:00 am on Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Keshena with Fr. Joel Jores officiating. Visitation will be at the Fr. David Barrett Parish Hall on Thursday from 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm, and again on Friday from 9:00 am until the time of service. Military Honors will be conducted by the Veterans of the Menominee Nation following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019