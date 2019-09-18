Services
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
(715) 526-2631
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Fr. David Barrett Parish Hall
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Fr. David Barrett Parish Hall
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Keshena, WI
Keshena - Joseph Paul "Joe" Villagomez, age 73, of Keshena, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Shawano.

A Funeral Mass will be held for Joe at 10:00 am on Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Keshena with Fr. Joel Jores officiating. Visitation will be at the Fr. David Barrett Parish Hall on Thursday from 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm, and again on Friday from 9:00 am until the time of service. Military Honors will be conducted by the Veterans of the Menominee Nation following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
