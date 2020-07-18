Joseph W. Bins
South Chase - On July 17, I lost my best friend, soul mate and loving husband of 47 years due to cancer. He was born on July 24, 1949 in Green Bay to the late George and Elsie Bins. We were married on November 11, 1972 and currently reside in South Chase.
He graduated from Preble High School in 1967 and then served in the Army from 1968 to 1971. Upon returning home, he attended NWTC for instrumentation technology and then worked for Paper Converting Machine Company for many years as a service rep., which took him on many trips around the world. He was a very adventurous person and he, myself and son, Daniel, enjoyed many boating and scuba diving trips all over the Great Lakes and Canada as well as Playa Del Carmen and Cozumel, Mexico and Jamaica. After retiring, we took snorkeling trips, the last one in April 2019 to the Dominican Republic where we snorkeled with sharks and sting rays. There were other vacations to Alaska and Hawaii, the latter being his favorite. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Fox Ridge Game Farm and the New Franken Sportsmen Club.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pam (Liesch) Bins and one son, Daniel Bins. He is further survived by his brother, John (Dolores) McIntyre, sisters: Alice Lambert and Carol (Russ) Grassl, brother-in-law John (Pat) Liesch, Pam's brother-in-law Dean (Mary) Wiskow and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom (Cookie) McIntyre, brother-in-law Joe Lambert, father and mother in law Gordon and Thelma Liesch, sister-in-law Cindy (Liesch) Wiskow, his Labrador Cinder and Springer Spaniel Katie.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21 at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel from 2 to 4:30 pm and a funeral ceremony will take place at 5:00 pm at Grace Lutheran Church (321 S. Madison Street Green Bay, WI) with full military honors to follow. Parking and entrance can be found on the Monroe Avenue (East) side of the church. The family requests all visitors to please wear a face covering and respect social distancing. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com
.
We would like to thank Pastors Larry and Julie Lange, Alice, Carol, Russ, John and Dolores, John and Pat, all the angels from Unity Hospice, Ashley, Cheryl, Ashley, Cheryl and all the others that helped Joe along his journey and friend and neighbor, Claudia Sanders for all of her prayers, meals and visits.
In lieu of flowers, Joe requested memorials be sent to Unity Hospice or the Bay Area Humane Society.
Rest in peace my sweet Binsy.