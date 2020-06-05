Joseph W. Howard
GREEN BAY - Joseph W. Howard of Green Bay, WI passed away Monday June 1, 2020 at Unity Hospice in De Pere, WI. Joseph was born May 13, 1946 in Sturgeon Bay, WI the son of the late Ferdinand W. and Clara (Mueller) Howard.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ralph, Gordon, Donald and Patrick; sisters Anna Mae Resler, Janet Anderson and Irma Braunsdorf; brothers-in-law Lee Resler, Elmer Anderson, Clarence Clausing, Jerry Wojnarowicz and Larry Braunsdorf and one sister-in-law Lucille Howard.
Joseph is survived by 11 siblings Delores Blohowiak, Orvel (Violet) Howard, Audrey Clausing, Richard Howard, Joyce Wojnarowicz, Harley (Betty) Howard, Herbert (Deb) Howard, Darlene Wiedenhoeft, Malinda Towne, Wayne (Kathy) Howard and Sylvia (John) Bobbitt; sister-in-law Ethel Howard and God-Daughter Holly (Jason) Schweitzer along with many nieces and nephews.
Joseph served in the Army during the Vietnam War where he was stationed at Fort Huachuca in Arizona as Private First Class in the Signal Core. Joseph was honorably discharged on November 22, 1971.
Joseph completed a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay.
Over the span of Joseph's professional career, he served his community in a broad range of fields.
Joseph enjoyed bowling, golf and dancing. If you were lucky enough to have been twirled around the dance floor by "Fleet of Feet" it was the dance of your life.
Joseph's greatest passion and joy in life was to plant seeds every day for the Glory of God. John 14:6 "I am the Way, the Truth and the Life. No man cometh unto The Father but by me". Joseph was a member of Samaritan Outreach Church in Green Bay. Over the course of several years, Joseph actively served in mission trips to Belize, Honduras, Guatemala, and throughout Arizona and Washington state.
A celebration of life service will be held at a future date. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joseph's name to the Highgrounds Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville, WI. Visit online for options to donate at www.thehighground.us or to Samaritan Outreach Church in Green Bay, WI.
A special thank you is extended to Dr. Lazada and the staff at the VA Clinic in Green Bay, the staff at Short Stay at St Vincent Hospital and to Unity Hospice in De Pere for their compassionate care for Joseph and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.