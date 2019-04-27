|
Joseph W. Kuffel
Green Bay - Joseph W. Kuffel, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with his family by his side after a brave battle with Lou Gerhig's Disease. He was born May 6, 1935 in Eaton to John and Mary (Pieschek) Kuffel.
Joe was a graduate of Denmark High School and served in the U.S. Army. On May 21, 1960, Joe married the love of his life, Phyllis Nejedlo at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilsen.
Joe retired from Fort Howard Paper Company on May 1, 1995 after 37 years. He was a member and past Grand Knight of Fort Howard Council #5382 and a member and honor guard of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Marquette Assembly. His retirement was filled with everything he enjoyed to do. He would work on his nephew's farm and at Blaney Funeral Home. Joe had a collection of tractors and was a member of the Twin Cylinder Club. He was also a member of Happy Hoppers, and the Adventure Club and St. Jude Parish where he served for many funerals. He also enjoyed traveling and playing cribbage.
Joe loved being up at his cottage where he tinkered on his tractors, getting it ready for the deer hunting season (which he gladly attended to do the cooking), and taking good care of his cottage.
Joe is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his children, Doug (Lori) Kuffel, Michele (Les) Vandegriff, Kevin (Lynn) Kuffel, Jamie (Kelie) Kuffel; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Jolly Johston; sisters-in-law, Judy Kuffel, Marion Kuffel, Carol (Phil Wech) Nimmer; brother-in-law, Jim (Martha) Nejedlo; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death his parents and 12 brothers and sisters.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, followed by a Parish Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St. from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday. The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, concelebrated by Rev. Leonard Evers and Rev. David Schmidt. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Pilsen. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019