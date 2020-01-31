|
Josephine Liebergen
Allouez - Josephine Veronica Liebergen passed away quietly on January 26, 2020. She was over 101 years old being born on May 16, 1918, in Florence Wisconsin. She lived in Florence until coming to Green Bay to attend St. Mary's School of Nursing. She became a Registered Nurse and worked at St. Mary's Hospital in the nursery. In 1942 she married Joseph A. Liebergen with the ceremony at St. Mary Church in Florence, Wisconsin. Her husband preceded her in death in 1995. Josephine had been a resident of De Pere for over 75 years and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church of Ledgeview.
Her parents were John and Martha Brey (Witynski), who lived in Florence until their death. Josephine had nine brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her son Gary (Adrienne) Liebergen, daughter-in-law Maureen (Bob) Schmidt, five grandchildren; Sarah (Sean) McCabe, Emily (Matthew) Pierre, Adam (Laura) Liebergen, Justin Liebergen and Stephanie (Ryan) Johnson along with nine great grandchildren. She is survived by two of her sisters Mary Pintarelli and Bernadette Brey, a sister-in-law Jackie Brey and a brother-in-law Ed Kelley.
Josephine had many nieces and nephews with Mary (Mike) Cowan and Sally (Rick) Clark being frequent visitors over her final years. She enjoyed watching her birds out her front window. She was a big Packers fan and also enjoyed watching golf on TV but never had the opportunity to play. She had a strong Catholic faith and prayed the rosary daily.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter Mary Ann, son David Liebergen, brothers Joe, Tom, John, Bill and Sam, and sisters Ann Gribble and Janet Kelley.
She had many special friends over the years and neighbors who looked after her as she remained in her home until she was 101 years old, including Joe and Cindy Hart, Erika and Greta Johnson, and Carol and John Vermeulen.
Family and friends may gather on February 7, 2020 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave, De Pere with a Prayer Service being held at 6:00pm. Visitation will continue Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:30am until 10:45am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Dr., Ledgeview, WI 54115, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Rev. Matthew Faucett, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Josephine's memory.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice for their care and support of Josephine.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020