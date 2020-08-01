1/1
Josh Meyers
Josh Meyers

Oconto - Josh Meyers, 46, Oconto, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 in St. Joseph, MI. Josh was born December 17, 1973 in Denver, CO. He married Carol Notz on December 17, 2014. Josh enjoyed working in the nuclear industry and the many friends he made that were like family to him. His summers were spent at home training dogs, racing and rebuilding 3 wheelers. Josh also enjoyed spending time at his land, working in his shop and especially helping others. There was not a thing he could not build or fix.

Josh is survived by his wife, Carol Meyers; and special friends Kyle and Kailey Trudeau. He was preceded in death by his father, Ranny Meyers and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Grave side services will be conducted 4 PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Brookside Cemetery with Rev. Craig Alwin officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
