Joshua Diehl
Shawano - Joshua John Diehl, age 36, of Shawano (Marion class of 2001), passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah surrounded by his loved ones. Joshua was born on January 18, 1983, in Shawano, to John and the late Christine (Zielinski) Diehl.
"Why fit in when you were born to standout?" - Dr. Seuss. This was Josh's favorite quote and exemplified how he lived his life. Regardless of circumstance, he was going to make the most of the time he had and showed love and support for as many people as possible. In 36 years, Josh lived more than most people live in 100 years. Josh was an avid outdoorsman, gamer, technology enthusiast and devoted Godfather to Johnathan Shepherd. You could easily catch him hunting, fishing, boating, riding ATV's or giving loved ones a hard time (AKA: advice) on their technology choices. Outside of these, he was always lightening the mood and pushing people to see the bright side of life. Anyone who interacted with Josh knew he was genuinely in their corner regardless of what anyone else thought. In heaven, he will be watching over all of us and looking for new loved ones to help and guide us.
Joshua is survived by: his father, John Diehl; step mother, Joan Diehl; brother, Justin Diehl; half-brother, Jamie (Ellie) Shepherd; step brothers, Jason (Kristina) Shepherd and Jessie Shepherd; six nieces and nephews, Lorelei, Johnathan, Hope, Eyanna, Connor and Keegan and special friend Odaya Nowell He is further survived by many other loved ones and special friends.
He was preceded in death by: his mother Christine (Zielinski) Diehl and his grandfather and grandmother Diehl and grandfather and grandmother Zielinski.
The celebration of life for Josh will be announced at a later date. Please check the Swedberg Funeral Home website for updated service information at www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
"No one is actually dead until the ripples they cause in the world die away." - Terry Pratchett
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019