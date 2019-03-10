Joy L. Brown



Green Bay - Joy Louise Brown, age 94, died Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of the Green Bay West Side, most recently a resident at Grancare Nursing Home. Joy was born February 4, 1925 in Green Bay to the late Victor J. and Hazel A. (Carter) Gladous. She was a graduate of Green Bay West High School. On June 24, 1950, she married Val S. Brown. He preceded her in death.



Joy enjoyed bowling, playing cards and Saturday morning coffee with her long-time neighborhood friends. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, a member of her card club and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Joy also was a huge cat lover and over the years gave a loving home to many fur babies.



Joy was a loving and caring parent, grandparent and friend. She was proud of her family and loved spending time with them. She would especially light up with joy when seeing her granddaughters and great-grandson. When growing up and into adult life, Joy spent many years at their family cottage in Oak Orchard.



She is survived by her two sons, Max S. Brown and wife Cindy Martin, and Jay M. (Jill) Brown; her grandchildren, Autumn (Andy) Kastein and Amy (Garrett) Gee; her great-grandchild, Griffin Kastein; nieces, nephews and special friends.



Joy is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Val; her brother and his wife, Wayne (Laverne) Gladous; sister-in-law, Geraldine Lukes; and nephew, Larry Gladous.



Due to Joy's wishes, no funeral service will be held.



Joy's family would like to thank the entire staff at the Grancare Facility for all of their care and concern for Joy. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019