Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John's Ev Lutheran Church
Sparta, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John's Ev Lutheran Church
Sparta, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy R. Krueger


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy R. Krueger Obituary
Joy R. Krueger

Sparta - Joy R. Krueger, 64, of Sparta and formerly of Green Bay, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, Aug 20, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Sparta.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at Joy's family at www.schanhoferfh.com

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.