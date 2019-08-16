|
Joy R. Krueger
Sparta - Joy R. Krueger, 64, of Sparta and formerly of Green Bay, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, Aug 20, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Sparta.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at Joy's family at www.schanhoferfh.com
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019