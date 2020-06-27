Joyce Beverly Agamaite
St. Petersburg, FL - 87, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born in Little Suamico, WI and grew up in Green Bay. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Alton and Ruby Lade, her brother Jim and her son Bradley. She is survived by her brother, Roger and Bonnie Lade, sister Barbara and Ken Ristow, and sister Katie and Ron Rukamp. She is also survived by her son, Paul and Debra Agamaite, daughter Vicki Nicholls, and daughter Sarah and Mitch Metzler. Joyce also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. After finishing high school, she married her high school sweetheart Roger Agamaite. They lived in Seattle, WA and Hawaii before eventually settling in St. Petersburg, FL to raise a family, which was her greatest joy. She retired to Green Bay, WI, eventually returning to St. Petersburg, FL to live out her remaining years. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date in St. Petersburg. Her ashes will then be taken home to Green Bay as her final resting place where a Celebration of Life will also be held. To see complete obituary please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.