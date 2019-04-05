|
Joyce Clark
Green Bay - Joyce Clark, 90, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly during a medical procedure Tuesday afternoon, April 2, 2019, at a local hospital. Born July 1, 1928, in Green Bay, she is the daughter of the late Robert and Rose (Kamps) Streckenbach. Joyce is a graduate of West High School, Class of '46, and attended La Crosse State College. She married Francis J. Clark on April 15, 1950 at St. Patrick Church and he preceded her in death on April 23, 2004.
Joyce will be remembered for her caring spirit, great sense humor, and helpfulness to others. She enjoyed crafts, woodworking and especially stained glass art. She was most proud of her family and the many friends that she had made over the years.
Joyce is survived by her six children: Mike (Pat), Sun Prairie, Paul (Teri), Cedar Rapids, IA, Matt (Renee Janus), Allouez, Joel, Green Bay, Mary (Dan) Gould, New London, and Chris (Kelly Anderson), Raleigh, NC; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; various in-laws; nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Fran; brother, Robert Streckenbach; and sister, Lois (Rob) McAllister.
Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street, Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 2pm until the time of the funeral. Funeral service, 5pm Sunday with Deacon Bill Burkel officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019