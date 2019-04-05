Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Clark


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Clark Obituary
Joyce Clark

Green Bay - Joyce Clark, 90, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly during a medical procedure Tuesday afternoon, April 2, 2019, at a local hospital. Born July 1, 1928, in Green Bay, she is the daughter of the late Robert and Rose (Kamps) Streckenbach. Joyce is a graduate of West High School, Class of '46, and attended La Crosse State College. She married Francis J. Clark on April 15, 1950 at St. Patrick Church and he preceded her in death on April 23, 2004.

Joyce will be remembered for her caring spirit, great sense humor, and helpfulness to others. She enjoyed crafts, woodworking and especially stained glass art. She was most proud of her family and the many friends that she had made over the years.

Joyce is survived by her six children: Mike (Pat), Sun Prairie, Paul (Teri), Cedar Rapids, IA, Matt (Renee Janus), Allouez, Joel, Green Bay, Mary (Dan) Gould, New London, and Chris (Kelly Anderson), Raleigh, NC; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; various in-laws; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Fran; brother, Robert Streckenbach; and sister, Lois (Rob) McAllister.

Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street, Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 2pm until the time of the funeral. Funeral service, 5pm Sunday with Deacon Bill Burkel officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now