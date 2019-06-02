|
Joyce Cottrell
De Pere - Joyce E. Cottrell, 76, of De Pere, passed away Friday morning, May 31, 2019, at her home. She was born August 28, 1942, daughter of the late Harold and Fern (Johnston) Schlegel.
Joyce was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church in Shawano. On October 29, 1961 she was united in marriage to Floyd Cottrell in Green Bay.
Joyce was a wonderful homemaker that enjoyed cooking and baking. Her primary focus was always her family. She also liked to camp and going to church.
She is survived by her husband, Floyd; children: Karen (Michael) Domoracki, Michael Cottrell, Sharon (Troy) Wilke; two grandsons: Harold and Donovan Cottrell; special friend, Jylian Porter; and brother, David (Jeanette) Schlegel; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by siblings: Marvel Melvin; Robert Schlegel, Donald (DeVerne) Schlegel, and Yvonne (Jack) Paulsen.
Friends may call at Seventh Day Adventist Church, W7312 Cherry Ave, Shawano, WI 54166 on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 11:00 am with the memorial service at 12:30 pm with Pastor Rick Binford officiating. Online condolences to Joyce's family can be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019