Joyce E. Fuller
NEW LONDON - Joyce E. Fuller, age 89, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Residence in New London. Joyce was born on October 4, 1929 in Oconto, daughter of Edward and Agnes Erdman of Abrams, Wisconsin. She was united in marriage on September 25, 1949 to Vernon (Butch) Fuller. They resided in Little Suamico until 1975, when they built a house at Joyful Acres, rural Abrams. They operated a campground, ran hay/sleigh rides with horses, and had a tool sharpening, small engine repair business. Joyce worked at H&R Block Taxes in Green Bay for over 15 years, then as a bookkeeper for Bay City Supply for 15 years, retiring in 1991.
She volunteered as a faithful member of Suamico United Methodist Church, the Botanical Gardens in Green Bay, and as a Master Gardener. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafts, piano, cards, reading, and visiting friends over a Friday fish fry. Affectionately known as "Pie Lady" she shared her baking skills with folks at church, deer camp, and maple syrup cooking days.
Joyce is survived by sons Tony (Yvonne) Fuller, and Terrence (Mercedes) Fuller. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Funeral services will be held for Joyce on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Suamico United Methodist Church, 3266 Lakeview Drive, Suamico. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials can be given to Suamico UMC for their building fund. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019