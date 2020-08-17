1/1
Joyce E. Lawler
1930 - 2020
Joyce E. Lawler

Green Bay - Joyce E. Lawler, 89, passed away on May 7, 2020. The daughter of the late Gerner and Exilda (Donovan) Scheel was born on June 9, 1930, in Racine, WI.

Joyce was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of 1948. After high school, Joyce worked at Wisconsin Public Service. On April 25, 1953, she was united in marriage to Patrick John "PJ" Lawler at St. Willebrord Catholic Church. Joyce and PJ had four children, sent them all to St. Jude Catholic School, and enjoyed 66 loving years together. Joyce worked at Green Bay Clinic as a medical secretary for over 25 years. After retirement, she was a volunteer at St. Vincent Hospital for 20 years and also a Co-President of the Catholic Women's Club. In Joyce's free time, she was an avid reader, played bridge with her bridge club for over 50 years, waited for the newspaper to arrive daily to do the crossword puzzle, and enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune with PJ. Joyce was a great family organizer, and loved taking photos at all of the family gatherings, and keeping photo albums. Joyce and PJ traveled in retirement, and loved spending time at Lac du Lune in northern Wisconsin.

Joyce is survived by her children: Cynthia (Jeff) Gault, Naples, FL; Jeffrey (Patti) Lawler, Glenview, IL; David Lawler, De Pere; Christopher Lawler, Eagan, MN; seven grandchildren, Lauren Gault, Tom (Erin) Lawler, Kevin (Kelly) Lawler, Ryan (Bridget) Lawler, Megan Lawler, Nick Lawler, Andrew Lawler; four great-grandchildren, Hudson, Avery, Emma, and Finley; and sister-in-law, Ina Scheel.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; daughter-in-law, Barb Lawler; as well as her parents; brother, James P. Scheel; and twin sister, Janet (Don) Peot.

Visitation will be at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The family is requiring all in attendance wear a mask. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Angels Touch Assisted Living in DePere for their compassionate care of our mother during this past year, especially during this challenging time of Covid-19.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Patrick's Pantry (hopecentergb.com) to help those in need.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
