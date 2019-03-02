|
Joyce E. Schulze
De Pere - Joyce E. Schulze, age 91, died at Artisan Assisted Living on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born in Green Bay on October 12, 1927 to the late Frank and Grace (Krubsack) Rendmeister. Joyce was married to Charles Schulze, the father of her children, until their divorce. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2000. Joyce adored her twin granddaughters and her great grandchildren. She also loved to crochet.
Joyce is survived by her daughters: Barbara (Daniel) Walter, De Pere; Linda Schulze, Green Bay; Susan Cook, De Pere; and Dawn Schulze, Appleton; twin granddaughters, Jessica (Caleb) Bornbach and Melinda (Ben) St. Laurent; step grandson, Greg (Kysa) Walter; 10 great grandchildren; sisters: Jean (Ron) Miller and Janice (Warren) Wills; brothers: Morley and Sheldon Rendmeister; and sister-in-law, Charlene Rendmeister. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her siblings: Eugene (Yvonne), Gary, and Leatrice Rendmeister.
Joyce's memorial service will be held in Wisconsin Rapids at a later date. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019