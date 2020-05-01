|
Joyce Halron
Green Bay - Joyce (Andersen) Halron, 89, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 of natural causes. Her spunk and independent spirit followed her throughout her entire life. As a young girl growing up without a mom, in foster homes, contributed to her being our constant, loyal caregiver and nurturer extraordinaire.
She was born to Hannah and Anton Andersen on March 17, 1931 in Green Bay; of Danish descent but truly had the luck of the Irish! She married Don Halron on November 1, 1952, sharing 65 fun years together. Boating the Great Lakes and Caribbean top some of their best memories together, she was the ultimate first mate.
One to always be active whether riding bikes, skiing, fishing, tap dancing—she was always on the go! Games, cards and baking were her quiet choices. Candy and sweets were the most important food group to her. She entertained with the greatest of ease and far preferred a home cooked meal over eating out. She enjoyed her days in Service League and PEO Chapter AU as well as other community involvement. Her family was absolutely the most important, she was a great mom and the best Grammie in the world.
She will be greatly missed by her son Jim Halron, daughter Jenny (Kim) Miller and her cherished grandchildren; Abby (Ryan) Hatch, Jacki (Reed) Neubauer, Jane (Tyler) Degeneffe, Andy (Libby) Miller, and Alex Halron, Great grandchildren (her Bay Beach buddies) Finn, Nora and Bree Hatch, Hadley and Caroline Neubauer, Madeline and Charlie Degeneffe. Survived also by her dear sister Ruthie Vinette(MI), brother-in-law Jerry (Marlene) Halron, sister-in-law Joyce Andersen(FL) and nieces and nephews.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Don (April 2018), brother Cliff Andersen and sister Miller Hoffman.
Our sincere gratitude to Dr. Mead and Shannon RN at Bellin Health and the Courtyard at Bellevue for the love and attentive care of our treasured Mom and Grammie. You are truly shining stars.
We will have a celebration of life honoring Joyce at a later date.
