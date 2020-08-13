Joyce Hendricks
De Pere - On August 4, 2020, our Mom, Joyce Hendricks, age 87, started her journey back to her Lord and Savior.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Joyce's Life will be held on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at 11:00 at St. Mary the Immaculate Conception Church, Greenville with Fr. Michael Warden officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the time of service. Private burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, De Pere to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception School Library (N2385 Municipal Dr. Greenville, WI 54942). Joyce loved reading!