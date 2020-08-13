1/1
Joyce Hendricks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Hendricks

De Pere - On August 4, 2020, our Mom, Joyce Hendricks, age 87, started her journey back to her Lord and Savior.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Joyce's Life will be held on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at 11:00 at St. Mary the Immaculate Conception Church, Greenville with Fr. Michael Warden officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the time of service. Private burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, De Pere to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception School Library (N2385 Municipal Dr. Greenville, WI 54942). Joyce loved reading!






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved