Joyce HendricksDe Pere - On August 4, 2020, our Mom, Joyce Hendricks, age 87, started her journey back to her Lord and Savior.A Memorial Mass celebrating Joyce's Life will be held on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at 11:00 at St. Mary the Immaculate Conception Church, Greenville with Fr. Michael Warden officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the time of service. Private burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, De Pere to follow.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception School Library (N2385 Municipal Dr. Greenville, WI 54942). Joyce loved reading!