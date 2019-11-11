|
Joyce Johnson
Oconto Falls - Joyce Johnson, 91, Oconto Falls, died early Sunday morning, November 10, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born February 23, 1928 to Harry and Agnes Gomber. Joyce grew up on the family farm in Gillett and graduated from Gillett High School. As a young lady, she met the love of her life, Arnold Johnson, at a roller rink where they later spent many of their dates together.
On February 26, 1955 Joyce and Arnold married and raised four children together. They spent their lives on the Johnson family farm which they owned and operated for 41 years, enjoying all of the simple pleasures of a country lifestyle. Joyce also worked at Friday Canning (Seneca) for many years. As an avid baker, she loved to make cinnamon rolls, raised donuts and pepper nuts with and for her family. Joyce also enjoyed sewing and embroidering, whether it was mending pants or making beautiful pillow cases. She was also well known for her famous homemade baked beans which were a common request for social gatherings.
Survivors are her husband of 63 years, Arnold; their children, Robert (Shary) Johnson, Bev (Wayne) Szymanski, Jerry (Missy) Johnson, Donna (Jim) Spang; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; one brother, Pete Gomber; many other family members and friends, as well as her beloved dog, Calla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter Diane Marie, one sister Betty (Clarence) Ankerson and sister-in-law Pat Gomber.
Visitation will be held after 3pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 6pm Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Nulton officiating. Cremation will follow, with burial of the urn in Wanderer's Rest Cemetery, Gillett.
The Johnson family would like to thank Unity Hospice and Atrium Post Acute Care for all of their care and support as well as those family members who made it possible for Joyce to come home near the end of her life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019