1/1
Joyce Josephine Warren
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Josephine Warren

Milton - Joyce Josephine Warren, 80, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. Joyce was born on February 19, 1940 in Great Falls, MT to the late Thomas and Emma (Neff) Spooner. She graduated from Janesville High School with the class of 1959. On July 11, 1959, Joyce married her high school sweetheart, Douglas Warren, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Janesville. Together they raised 3 beautiful children. They had 61 wonderful years together. Joyce worked for 16 years at Parker Pen, and 10 years in the kitchen for the Pulaski School District.

Joyce loved to sew, crochet and basket weave. She made quilts for all of her grandchildren and most of her great grandchildren until she no longer could. Most importantly Joyce loved spending time with her family. Anyone who knew Joyce will remember her caring smile, her prankster ways and her humorous personality!

Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Douglas Warren of Milton, WI; children: Diane (David) Klingenmeyer of Rockton, IL, Sheila (Ward) Edwardson of Edgerton, WI, Richard Warren of Milton, WI; grandchildren: Jessica (Kyle) Reed, Jeff (Jessica) Edwardson, Paul (Roxanne) Klingenmeyer, Jennifer (Josh) Branch, Ryan (Torri) Klingenmeyer, Jordan (Sami) Edwardson; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; siblings: Lee Spooner, Joanne (Noel) Buggs; sister-in-law: Marilyn Fuder; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and step-father: Lawrence Stienke.

Funeral services will be held at 12 PM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Faith Community Church, Janesville with Pastor Tim Bales officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 11 AM until the start of the services, following guidelines with Rock County Phase Two 50% capacity. The family and funeral home staff appreciate the understanding of the community in these regards, and thank the people in attendance for paying their respects in a timely fashion in order to accommodate everyone in attendance. Face masks are recommended.. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joyce's name to Mercy Hospice. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Faith Community Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Faith Community Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Burial
Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Albrecht Funeral Home - Milton
828 S Janesville Rd
Milton, WI 53563
(608) 868-2542
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Albrecht Funeral Home - Milton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved