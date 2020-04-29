|
Joyce Kirchman
Joyce H. Kirchman, 77, Algoma, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 at Oak Creek Assisted Living, Algoma. She was born on April 23, 1943 to the late Philip and Marie (Malfroid) Yunk. She married her husband David Kirchman on July 21, 1962 in Lincoln. Through her life, she worked as a Physical Therapy Assistant at the Long-Term Care facility in Algoma. Joyce was a devoted wife and it was clear how deeply she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There were many Sundays spent visiting around the kitchen table that usually ended with a game of Yahtzee. She spent her life dedicated to helping people, a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Rankin, St. John's Ladies Aid, the Joyce Club, and in her free time she loved crafting and gardening. She was well known for her immaculate and ever-expanding flower beds. She has a smile and laugh that could light up any room.
Joyce is survived by her husband, David Kirchman; children, Sherri Kuss, Algoma, and Michele Kirchman, Algoma; grandchildren, Jason Kuss, Algoma, Andrea (Luke) Porath, Casco, Jennifer (Joey) Delcorps, Green Bay, Steve (Andie) Jandrin, Green Bay, and Ashley Walter, Algoma; great-grandchildren, Jack and Emma Porath, Keegan and Ashton Doubeck, Hazel and Oscar Jandrin; brothers, Jerry (Sue) Yunk, Sturgeon Bay, Joey (special friend Sue) Yunk, Kewaunee; sisters, Jeanette (Harvey) Paul, Casco, June (Don) Hucek, Forestville, and Julie (Randy) Jacobs, Casco; brother-in-law, Ronnie Holtz, Madison; as well as by beloved pet dog, Mindy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Marie (Malfroid) Yunk; brothers, James Yunk and John Yunk; sister, Joan Holtz; and her mother- and father-in-law, Paul and Nellie (Mikle) Kirchman.
A graveside service open to the public with social distancing practiced will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Algoma WI (Rankin) with Dr. Rev. Christopher Jackson officiating. A memorial service will be held in church at a later date. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Special thank you to the caregivers at Oak Creek, Unity Hospice, and the Bellin Health providers for their compassionate care through the years as she navigated her debilitating neurological health journey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020