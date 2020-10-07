Joyce L. Janowski
Green Bay - Joyce L. Janowski, 76, Green Bay peacefully passed on to her next life in the best way she knew how on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Bishops Court. Joyce was born on November 6, 1943 in Luxemburg, the daughter of the now late Peter and Emma (Theys) Zellner. She lived her life in the service of others. Her hero and role model was Mother Teresa - needing little and helping many. Material things were never important to her, but personal growth, spiritual aspirations, and helping others always were. She possessed an insatiable curiosity for learning -- learning more about herself and about what makes people act, think, and feel the way they do. She was a graduate of Alverno College with a degree in Education and obtained her Masters Degree in Counseling from U.W. Oshkosh. Based on her knowledge, intuition, inner vision and innovative spirit, she initiated and facilitated many different groups, always with a heart wishing to give people the tools and the hope for effectively dealing with their life challenges, whether they were disabled, pregnant teens, divorced, blended families, jobless, grieving, sick, aging or dying. She exuded a real empathy, and could truly "be there," whatever the challenge might be. Her life is summarized in her epitaph: "She laughed. She Loved. She Lived."
Joyce is survived by her 3 children: Daniel (Sarah) Janowski, Patrick (Heidi) Janowski, and Susan Cotter, 10 grandchildren, her siblings: Franklin Zellner, Julie (Bob) Harrison, Ralph (Betty) Zellner, Kenneth (Lois) Zellner, Alby Zellner, Bonnie (Bob) McMahon, Sharon (Ken) Basten. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses Michael (Cecelia) Zellner, Bernard (Nancy) Zellner, Karen Heim and Arlene Zellner.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive, Allouez. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. with the Rev. Tom Reynebeau officiating. Entombment at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. The Funeral will also be livestreamed on Resurrection Catholic Parishes Website~ gbres.org
. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy a Memorial Fund has been established in her name in care of Susan Cotter.