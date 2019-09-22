Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
2597 Glendale Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
2597 Glendale Ave
Joyce Marie "Mickey" Powers


1921 - 2019
Joyce Marie "Mickey" Powers

Anston, WI - Joyce Marie "Mickey" Powers, 98, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was born on September 17, 1921, in Duck Creek, to Fred and Eva (Reschke) Huben.

Mickey was the oldest of five children and was a graduate of Highline School. She met Patrick Powers at Happy Holzum's Ballroom. They married on January 8, 1944 and shared over 40 years together. Patrick preceded Mickey in death in August of 1985.

Mickey was a 4-H Leader for many years and was a member of the Local Homemakers Club, Christian Mothers, and Anston Social Club. She also volunteered at the election polls. Mickey would knit baby hats for the hospitals. She really enjoyed gardening - her garden always had flowers by the roadside. Mickey's door was always open to anyone who wanted to visit.

She is survived by her children, Maureen (James) Drunasky, Dennis Powers, Peg Powers, Duane Powers, Molly LaRock, Mark (Michelle) Powers, Pat (Kathy) Powers; grandchildren, Shawn Powers, Dean (Selena) Powers, Nicholas (Lindsay) Drunasky, Jay Drunasky, Russell LaRock, Willy LaRock, Miranda Powers, Stephanie (Matt) Vine, Terry Powers and Brandon Powers; six great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, "Kimme" Powers; sister-in-law, Kathryn Neveau; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; sons, David Powers and Terrence Powers; brothers, Jim (Marie) Huben, Don (Roseanne) Huben; sisters, Lucille (Edward) Crane and Ione (Syl) Stenz; son-in-law, Bob LaRock.

Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Friday, September 27; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at noon with Rev. James Lucas officiating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staff of Woodside Lutheran Nursing Home for their exceptional and thoughtful care given to Mickey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
