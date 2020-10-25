1/
Joyce S. La Plante
Joyce S. La Plante

Green Bay - Joyce Selina (Collins)

La Plante, 86, Green Bay, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home. Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11: 00 A.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Chapel at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum, 2770 Bay Settlement Road. A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Entombment at the Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers a Memorial Fund has been established in her name.

A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services
1644 Lime Kiln Road
Green Bay, WI 54311
920-593-2620
