Joyce S. La PlanteGreen Bay - Joyce Selina (Collins)La Plante, 86, Green Bay, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home. Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11: 00 A.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Chapel at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum, 2770 Bay Settlement Road. A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Entombment at the Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers a Memorial Fund has been established in her name.A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition.