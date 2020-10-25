Joyce S. La PlanteGreen Bay - Joyce Selina (Collins) La Plante, 86, Green Bay, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 28, 1934, in the town of Scott to the late Richard Collins and Edna McMonagle. She married Wayne Leon La Plante, on July 3, 1954 at Wequiock Presbyterian Church, Town of Scott, he preceded her in death on February 21, 2000. Joyce had many interests in life but especially enjoyed genealogy and coin collecting. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, a friend to many and will always be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed.She is survived by children: Ronald (Lorna) La Plante and children: Richard (Jana) La Plante, their children: Riley and Jordan La Plante, Robert (Holly) La Plante, Loni La Plante; Debra (Daniel) Wavrunek and children Michael Wavrunek and daughter Emily Wavrunek, Susan (Ryan) Budzban their children: Makenzie and Brody Budzban, Joshua (Katie) Wavrunek their daughter: Stella Wavrunek; Russell (Cheryl) La Plante and children: Melinda (Dustin) Smith their daughter: Sadie Smith, Amanda (Justin) Farley, Ryan (Amanda) La Plante, their children Rori, Briana, Harper La Plante; Linda (Steven) Drewiske and children: Jennider Drewiske, her Fiance' Shawn Sonnenberg, Michelle (Michael) VandenBush, their son; Oliver VandenBush; Roland (Paula) La Plante and children: Holly (Christopher) La Fave, their daughter: DelilahLa Fave, Adam La Plante and his Fiance' Alicia Dopkins; Randall (Michelle) La Plante and children: Bret, Kacia, Devin, Tiana La Plante, one son-in-law: Timothy Pennington; one brother: Donald Collins; two sisters-in-law: Donna Coenen, Patricia Gibson.She was preceded in death by one daughter: Bonnie Pennington; two sisters-in-law Karen Collins, Kathleen La Plante; Sisters-in-law and Brothers-in-law: Leila (Arvin) Clarksen, Shirley (Travis) Hornburg, Randall (Jymie) Gibson; brothers-in-law: Ervin La Plante, Emmitt Coenen, Leslie Gibson; Mother-in-law and Father-in-law Leo (Selma Pillasch) La Plante.Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11: 00 A.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Chapel at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum, 2770 Bay Settlement Road. A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Entombment at the Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers a Memorial Fund has been established in her name. The family would like to offer a special thank you Unity Hospice for all of their loving care and support. Also, a warm note of appreciation to the E.R and ICU at Bellin Memorial Hospital and to County Rescue~ your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.