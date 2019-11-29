Resources
Kewaunee - Judie M. Koss, 75, of Kewaunee and formerly of Green Bay, beloved wife of Milton "Butch" Koss, departed this life peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Judie was born on November 6, 1944 in Oconto, WI daughter of the late Clarence and Teresa Mercier.

She is survived by her husband Milton and their children: Wendy Koss, Kory (Nikki) Koss, and Chad Koss. Judie also leaves a brother, Dean Uhl along with four grandchildren: Kayden, Kylie, Ryder, and Ryleigh. Judie also leaves numerous extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by a brother, Rodger Uhl, and three sisters: Yvonne Growth, Donna Washbish, and Jeanette Tish.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6th from 12 PM - 1:30 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service will follow at 1:30 PM in the funeral home. Interment will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery.

Judie's family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the staff of Unity Hospice for the support and care given to Judie and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
