Judith A. (Faltynski) Johnson



Green Bay - We did not know that we were beginning Judy's Homegoing approximately two years ago. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2018 and we went back and forth between most of the stages of grief and in the meantime, a laser focus was developed to fight and win at all cost. Things I could not imagine Judy tolerating or considering became second nature. She continued doing things as if she were not fighting for her life and sometimes, I would get upset at her, but she was just fighting to be as normal as possible and battling breast cancer. As we thought for a moment that the battle would drag on and sometimes Judy would win or tie, mostly tie or the cancer would win and never tie, she cried and then gathered herself for another round. Judy was blessed with being very friendly and had a developed sense of social justice. She once took a class on assertiveness and of course, did very well and I thought to myself, "uh oh, our kids are in trouble" and then later she corrected me and said that I'm not using this on my children, I'm going to apply this at work with all my clients. I thought to myself, a missed opportunity. I was wrong a lot of times, she knew she could manage her children without being overly assertive and of course, had me do some of the dirty work. Everybody knows: "Go ask your Dad", made me the bad guy and I was okay with that. She was a 'social butterfly' and that helped her succeed in all her endeavors. I remember lots of conversations with coworkers about coworkers and when the new challenge on the horizon reared itself, working for the State of Wisconsin, Judy truly blossomed into her own. She had many friends/coworkers as her job required her to be adept at being her own office manager and secretary traveling to most of the Wisconsin county and Tribal social service agencies. Along the way, she developed the knack to handle herself in any work situation and enjoyed the challenge. Being a social worker, she could and would bounce many ideas off me as I was the ying to her yang or maybe vice versa. It was a neat fit the social butterfly status also helped Judy with her 'side hustle'. She loved being a bartender, loved the challenge of serving people and had a knack for remembering what everyone drank and how drinks should be made. Judy was a very accomplished cook and had many hobbies. I loved to see how excited she would be for Christmas time and will miss her enthusiasm for setting up the Christmas trees. Judy also had a very adventurous spirit, unlucky for me, as she was a daredevil at heart and had to try it if it was dangerous, for example parasailing in Cancun or trying to water ski, "I be here when you're done".



Born and raised on the east side of Green Bay, attending Danz Elementary and graduating with Honors for Preble High School in 1989. Judy expanded her horizons after high school and traveled to the University of Wisconsin-Stout before returning to Green Bay and attending the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and graduating with honors with a Degree in Social Work. While attending college, Judy developed a taste for traveling abroad and went to England and Ireland for part of a college semester. In May of 1990, while attending college, Judy gave birth to a son, Tyelor Jordan, the love of her life. It was during this time that Judy started bartending, became a waitress and developed her cooking skills at The Peppermill and that 'side hustle' would continue more recently at the Redwood. Judy worked at American Express for several years and then followed her passion for social justice and became a social worker for Brown County Human Services. Not one to sit still and taking advantage of her many networking activities, moved to the State of Wisconsin and developed many contacts that developed into friendships as she would need to interface will all 72 Wisconsin counties and Native American tribes. Judy's other passion was education, as it opened many doors and provided numerous opportunities. In 2017, Judy was able obtain her master's degree from Concordia College in Green Bay. Judy enjoyed many hobbies such as cross stitching, ceramics, interior decorator, traveling and cooking, which I deeply miss! On a wonderful day, August 23, 1997, Judy Faltynski and Leo Johnson were married at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Thereafter, on November 4, 2000 they enjoyed the birth of Kellen Alexander and on August 23, 2002, on their fifth wedding anniversary, Darianne Laila was born.



Judy was preceded in death by her father, Walter Louis Faltynski; her father-in-law, Luddie Johnson, Sr. and sister-in-law, Theresa Ann Johnson.



She leaves behind her mother, Corale (Bourguignon) Faltynski; mother-in-law, Diane Margaret (Hunter) Johnson; a loving and tearful husband of 23 years, Leo Johnson; stepson, Ashonte' William; sons, Tyelor Zenner and Kellen Johnson; daughter, Darianne; brother, Joe (Alice) Faltynski; sister, Jennie ( Dennis ) Laundrie; brothers-in-law, Luddie (Mary) Johnson, Jr., James (Melissa) Johnson, Eugene Johnson, Jeffrey Johnson, Raymond (Magda) Johnson, Robert (Yingkaeo) Johnson, Richard Johnson, Charles Johnson, Tyrone Johnson, and Bruce (Marcie) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Valerie Johnson, Samone Johnson, Robert and Elizabeth Johnson, Dezarrea (Robert) Kindle, and Della Johnson. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of friends and coworkers that love and miss her.



I would like to thank the nurses and doctors of the VLCC, ICU, and IMCU at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and a special thanks to the nurses and doctors on Medical Surgical One for their excellent care of Judy Johnson. I would also like to thank Kelly Dedow and Beanie Dahlke for their extra special assistance at this time.



There will be a Homegoing Celebration of life/Benefit for Judith Anne Johnson at The Ravine Pub and Grill, 2633 Manitowoc Rd., Green Bay, Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. your attendance is welcome.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store