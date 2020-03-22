Services
Judith A. "Judy" Kyles


1936 - 2020
Judith A. "Judy" Kyles Obituary
Judith "Judy" A. Kyles

Green Bay - Judith "Judy" A. Kyles, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born March 14, 1936, in Green Bay to the late Paul Sr. and Hilda (Bowers) Kyles. Judy graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1954 and attended LaCrosse State College. She worked at Aim Variety and the Belson Company. After she retired, Judy worked as a crossing guard near Langlade School, her favorite job. Judy was a sports nut enjoying the Cubs, the Packers and college football. She was an avid golfer and bowler.

She is survived by her siblings, Paul Jr. (Jane) Kyles, Mary (Chuck) Allard, Mark (Kristen) Kyles and Doug (Mary Jo) Kyles; a sister-in-law, Teresa "Tessie" Kyles; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Fred, Stephen and William Kyles; and a brother-in-law, Eugene McDonald.

Private Services were held. Burial has taken place in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. The family will announce a celebration of her life at a later date. Proko-Wall Funeral Home assisted the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.

Judy's family extends a special thank you to everyone at Wyndemere where Judy lived for the past two years. She enjoyed living there and received excellent care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
Remember
