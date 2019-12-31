|
Judith A. Meyers
Algoma - Judith A Meyers, 79, Algoma, passed away unexpectedly December 29, 2019. She was born January 29, 1940 in Sturgeon Bay to Gerald and Frances (Blasier) DeMarb Sr.
Judy married Tom Meyers on October 24, 1959 in Sturgeon Bay.
Judy enjoyed her precious time with family and friends, playing cards and making and personalizing greeting cards for all her family and friends for all occasions.
She was a member of St. Mary Parish, Women's Auxiliary for the Fire Department and a 4-H Leader.
She is survived by her three children Debbie (Pat) Mooney, Mike, and Tammy Meyers (special friend Steve), eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her mother Frances DeMarb, seven siblings and their spouses, brother-in-law and sister-in-law and their spouses and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, daughter-in-law Marie Meyers, her father, one brother-in-law and her mother-in-law and father-in-law.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, January 18, 2019 at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 1:00 PM with Deacon Chuck Agnew officiating.
In other expressions of sympathy memorials may be made to the in memory of Judy Meyers.]
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Judy's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020